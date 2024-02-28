comScore            

Quantum Brief

ASUS launches new campaign with comedian Bhuvan Bam

his campaign aims to ignite the passion of creators and gaming enthusiasts alike, inviting them to explore the potential of gaming with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 – the first gaming laptop in India with an OLED panel.

By  Storyboard18Feb 28, 2024 4:23 PM
ASUS launches new campaign with comedian Bhuvan Bam
Bhuvan Bam epitomizes the spirit of gaming, exuding his trademark energy and humor while championing the prowess of the ROG Zephyrus G16.

ASUS India’s Republic of Gamers (ROG), recently announced the launch of its latest campaign, "IT’S ROG!" in collaboration with renowned Indian comedian Bhuvan Bam. This campaign aims to ignite the passion of creators and gaming enthusiasts alike, inviting them to explore the potential of gaming with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 – the first gaming laptop in India with an OLED panel.

Bhuvan Bam epitomizes the spirit of gaming, exuding his trademark energy and humor while championing the prowess of the ROG Zephyrus G16. He encourages viewers to transcend the boundaries of gaming with the latest ROG Zephyrus G16 to unleash their full potential and dominate every virtual battlefield. The campaign is also directed in a manner that aids in strategically clearing the ongoing debate about the pronunciation of the brand, being R-O-G over the commonly mistaken rog.

Commenting on the launch of “IT’S ROG,” Paramjeet Singh, Marketing Head Consumer PC & Gaming, Systems Group at Asus India said, “Gaming in India has transcended from being a casual endevaour for unwinding to an emotion. Being the industry first in bringing state-of-the art technology that elevates a gamers experience, we are of the ardent belief that ROG has played a pivotal role in making gaming seamless and efficient for enthusiasts. The India’s most loved gaming brand is elated to partner with India's most adored artist Bhuvan Bam to introduce Zephyrus G16, the ultimate gaming experience while also solving the long-drawn debate, ‘It’s ROG.’”

Commenting on the launch of “IT’S ROG,” Bhuvan Bam said, “In addition to being an actor & content creator, I am also an avid gamer. Like every gamer, I am always on the lookout for a multi-faceted gaming device that can easily support my work requirements and easily transition into the ultimate gaming machine. I am thrilled to have partnered with ASUS ROG to bring forth its latest campaign and introduce the mighty Zephyrus G16.”


Tags
First Published on Feb 28, 2024 4:23 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

MAdtech Point: Data Clean Rooms as the curator in the digital advertising supply chain

MAdtech Point: Data Clean Rooms as the curator in the digital advertising supply chain

Quantum Brief

DailyHunt in talks to acquire homegrown app Koo

DailyHunt in talks to acquire homegrown app Koo

Quantum Brief

RK Swamy Limited to announce price band for upcoming IPO

RK Swamy Limited to announce price band for upcoming IPO

Quantum Brief

Titan Company to purchase 0.36 percent stake in CaratLane

Titan Company to purchase 0.36 percent stake in CaratLane

Quantum Brief

ZEE Entertainment expands the scope of Independent Committee to investigate allegations

ZEE Entertainment expands the scope of Independent Committee to investigate allegations

Quantum Brief

PM Modi launches #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign to encourage young voters

PM Modi launches #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign to encourage young voters

Quantum Brief

SC imposes ad ban on Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved; slammed for flouting orders against misleading ads

SC imposes ad ban on Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved; slammed for flouting orders against misleading ads
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!