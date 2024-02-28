ASUS launches new campaign with comedian Bhuvan Bam

ASUS India’s Republic of Gamers (ROG), recently announced the launch of its latest campaign, "IT’S ROG!" in collaboration with renowned Indian comedian Bhuvan Bam. This campaign aims to ignite the passion of creators and gaming enthusiasts alike, inviting them to explore the potential of gaming with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 – the first gaming laptop in India with an OLED panel.

Bhuvan Bam epitomizes the spirit of gaming, exuding his trademark energy and humor while championing the prowess of the ROG Zephyrus G16. He encourages viewers to transcend the boundaries of gaming with the latest ROG Zephyrus G16 to unleash their full potential and dominate every virtual battlefield. The campaign is also directed in a manner that aids in strategically clearing the ongoing debate about the pronunciation of the brand, being R-O-G over the commonly mistaken rog.

Commenting on the launch of “IT’S ROG,” Paramjeet Singh, Marketing Head Consumer PC & Gaming, Systems Group at Asus India said, “Gaming in India has transcended from being a casual endevaour for unwinding to an emotion. Being the industry first in bringing state-of-the art technology that elevates a gamers experience, we are of the ardent belief that ROG has played a pivotal role in making gaming seamless and efficient for enthusiasts. The India’s most loved gaming brand is elated to partner with India's most adored artist Bhuvan Bam to introduce Zephyrus G16, the ultimate gaming experience while also solving the long-drawn debate, ‘It’s ROG.’”