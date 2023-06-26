Biz Moves: Havas Media Network, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, ET Medialabs and more

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Havas Media Network and inDrive

Havas Media Network India, the specialised media arm of Havas India, has been awarded the integrated media mandate for inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform. The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, the agency’s Gurugram office will oversee the inDrive mandate. Their mandate will include driving the brand's offline (OOH, Radio, Print, TV) and online media strategies, where the aim is to enhance public awareness and visibility.

22feet Tribal Worldwide and Luminas CloudInfra

22feet Tribal Worldwide has bagged the digital mandate for Lumina CloudInfra Private Limited, a data center platform. As per the mandate, the agency will support Lumina’s digital presence, as Lumina continues to scale its business and build a high-quality digital infrastructure.

ET Medialabs and SoulTree

Growth advertising and analytics company ET Medialabs has won the digital mandate of Indian ayurvedic and wellness brand SoulTree. The company’s responsibility will be to provide services associated with performance marketing.

Popkorn Digital and Khemani Group

Digital creative agency Popkorn Digital has been appointed by the Khemani Group to improve its brand presence in the arena of digital and social. The focus would be on creating digital campaigns, social media engagement and content creation.