BlastFromThePast: Adlanders pick their all-time favourite Diwali ads

#BlastFromThePast is Storyboard18’s weekly column where we ask young creative professionals to pick old ads that they replay time and again, spots that give them writing inspiration, and commercials that never get old. This week we asked Social Panga's Gaurav Arora, Thought Blurb Communications' Sujoy Mukherjee, and Cheil India's Monalisa Biswal to write about their Diwali ads and what makes it special for them. Read on.
Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga
Amidst our constantly evolving digital landscape, we often overlook the true essence of festivals like Diwali. It's more than just exchanging wishes; it's about reveling in the joy of celebration. While the digital world serves as a powerful tool to connect people across distances, it also has the potential to create a disconnect. One of the ads which stands out for me is the Vodafone Diwali ad. This sentiment strikes a chord that resonates deeply. Even in the era of digital exchanges, the heart of celebration lies in human connections.
I make it a point to reach out to my friends personally every Diwali, avoiding the impersonal touch of WhatsApp forwards. Might miss their birthdays but won't miss the Diwali wishes, Because, in the end, the real celebration is in the warmth of personal connections that go beyond the digital facade.
Sujoy Mukherjee, senior creative director, Thought Blurb Communications
The Coca-Cola 'Follow the Bottle' TVC from 2022 is a personal favourite of mine. It combines simplicity and emotion in equal parts. It simply follows a bottle of Coke that is pulled by a red ribbon and shows an overworked executive following it. The bottle lands up in a clearing where the family has organised a Diwali party. The message is subtle, with just enough emotion not to make it maudlin. In Coke's favour, it keeps the joy of the festival in perspective, in line with its message of 'happiness'.
Monalisa Biswal, creative group head, Cheil India
I always loved the plot for its innocence, and its effortless impact of this old HP India Diwali film. It’s so simple. Just a story of a kid who wants to do good for a local diya seller. This small gesture took us all on a beautiful journey. A film that mixes cultural vibrancy with a strong insight. The seamless show of the product and its use case got so many brands talking. And while talking about all things good about the film, how can one forget the background audio? “Kachhi mitti ke pakke diye” brings out the cultural spirit of Diwali and the beautiful voice-over by Vijay Raaz leaves you wondering what you could do this time to make someone’s Diwali happy. In the big pile of festive ads, this one still reminds us how brands and their services can be promoted sensibly.