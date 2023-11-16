BlastFromThePast: Adlanders pick their all-time favourite Diwali ads

#BlastFromThePast is Storyboard18’s weekly column where we ask young creative professionals to pick old ads that they replay time and again, spots that give them writing inspiration, and commercials that never get old. This week we asked Social Panga's Gaurav Arora, Thought Blurb Communications' Sujoy Mukherjee, and Cheil India's Monalisa Biswal to write about their Diwali ads and what makes it special for them. Read on.

Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga

Amidst our constantly evolving digital landscape, we often overlook the true essence of festivals like Diwali. It's more than just exchanging wishes; it's about reveling in the joy of celebration. While the digital world serves as a powerful tool to connect people across distances, it also has the potential to create a disconnect. One of the ads which stands out for me is the Vodafone Diwali ad. This sentiment strikes a chord that resonates deeply. Even in the era of digital exchanges, the heart of celebration lies in human connections.

I make it a point to reach out to my friends personally every Diwali, avoiding the impersonal touch of WhatsApp forwards. Might miss their birthdays but won't miss the Diwali wishes, Because, in the end, the real celebration is in the warmth of personal connections that go beyond the digital facade.

Sujoy Mukherjee, senior creative director, Thought Blurb Communications

The Coca-Cola 'Follow the Bottle' TVC from 2022 is a personal favourite of mine. It combines simplicity and emotion in equal parts. It simply follows a bottle of Coke that is pulled by a red ribbon and shows an overworked executive following it. The bottle lands up in a clearing where the family has organised a Diwali party. The message is subtle, with just enough emotion not to make it maudlin. In Coke's favour, it keeps the joy of the festival in perspective, in line with its message of 'happiness'.

Monalisa Biswal, creative group head, Cheil India