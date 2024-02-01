Budget 2024: Punit Goenka foresees golden era for media and entertainment

Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., lauds the government's economic reforms on Budget day.

“The Government’s efforts to boost India’s economy through structured policy reforms will accelerate the development of our nation over the next few years. The steps taken by the finance minister to empower the youth by fuelling the entrepreneurial spirit and fostering innovation in technology through initiatives like the 1 lakh crore research corpus, creates a golden era for sunrise sectors such as media and entertainment,” he said.

“The combination of youth and technology certainly holds immense potential and can lead to exciting new opportunities for content distribution and monetization, boosting the growth of the M&E sector at large,” Goenka added.

Goenka has been vocal about government initiatives. He even attended the grand Ram Mandir opening on January 22, 2024, the same day the $10 billion Zee-Sony faced termination.

On January 25, 2024, Goenka addressed Zee employees speaking about changing dynamics and opportunities in the media and entertainment space.