            

Nilesh Mazumdar steps down as CEO of Sheela Foam

Mazumdar joined the company in February 2023, bringing with him more than two decades of leadership experience across India’s FMCG and consumer goods sectors.

By  Storyboard18Jul 5, 2025 12:29 PM
Before joining Sheela Foam, Mazumdar served in multiple senior leadership roles at Pidilite Industries Ltd, where he spent 14 years.

Nilesh Mazumdar, the Chief Executive Officer (India) of Sheela Foam Ltd, has stepped down from his role after a tenure spanning over two years. Mazumdar joined the company in February 2023, bringing with him more than two decades of leadership experience across India’s FMCG and consumer goods sectors.

Based out of Noida, Mazumdar spearheaded Sheela Foam’s India operations during a crucial phase of expansion and consolidation. The company, best known for its flagship brand Sleepwell, had been focusing on modernizing its retail footprint and enhancing customer experience under his stewardship.

Mazumdar in a LinkedIn post wrote, "But India isn’t a monolithic market - it’s a continent masquerading as a country. When I’ve worked on pan-India brands, I’ve seen first-hand how the challenges in each region vary dramatically. While the common goal might be growth or market share, the “How to Win” is always market-specific. And no, it’s not just about language."

Before joining Sheela Foam, Mazumdar served in multiple senior leadership roles at Pidilite Industries Ltd, where he spent 14 years. His most recent role there was CEO of the Construction Chemicals Division, following earlier stints as Chief Customer Officer and President of Sales and Marketing for the Fevicol Division.

His career also includes leadership positions at Subhiksha, Onida and Asian Paints, reflecting deep expertise in marketing, retail, and operations across a diverse set of categories.


First Published on Jul 5, 2025 12:29 PM

