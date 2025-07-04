            
Dabur expects low single-digit revenue in Q1 FY26 due to unseasonal rain, fall in beverage consumption

In the April and June quarter for FY2026, Dabur said that the FMCG sector recovered sequentially, with an uptick in demand and volume growth projected, especially in the urban market

By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2025 5:43 PM
Dabur has eyed improvement in revenue growth in the upcoming quarters for the full fiscal 2026

Ahead of the Quarter 1 result for the fiscal year 2025, Dabur India Ltd has expected revenue growth in the low single digit as the short summer and unseasonal rain impact the beverages business. However, the company's healthcare brands, such as Dabur Honey, Hajmola, Dabur Honitus, and Dabur Health Juices, may post robust double-digit growth due to the early arrival of monsoon.

In the April and June quarter for FY2026, Dabur said that the FMCG sector recovered sequentially, with an uptick in demand and volume growth projected, especially in the urban market.

Consequently, the FMCG firm projected that its Home and Personal care division may have performed well, with oral and skincare brands such as Odonil, Odomos, Gulabari, among others, registering strong growth coupled with market share gains.

Further, Dabur Activ Coconut water may report mid-teen growth in Q1 per the company's filing. Dabur said it is planning to focus on Activ portfolio in the future to capture consumer trends and reduce the seasonality of the juices portfolio.

Additionally, Dabur Honitus is expected to perform exceedingly well with over 40% growth, the company mentioned in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The maker of chyawanprash and ayurvedic products has expected a momentum in international business as well in the June quarter.

"International business is expected to post double-digit constant currency growth led by key markets like MENA, Turkey, Bangladesh and US Namaste business," according to the company.

Dabur has eyed improvement in revenue growth in the upcoming quarters for the full fiscal 2026, fueled by favourable macroeconomic conditions, above-average monsoon, agricultural output, easing inflation, and consumption-focused government measures. The FMCG firm maintained to invest in brands and expand distribution reach, and capture efficiencies to deliver good growth in revenue and profitability for the year.

Dabur's profits plunged to Rs 1,740.42 crore in fiscal year 2025--4% decline year-on-year. The company exited tea, diapers, and sanitizers segments, and has shifted its focus to premiumization.

Additionally, Chyawanprash, honey, and glucose will be updated to modern formats, Dabur CEO Mohit Malhotra mentioned earlier.


