Celebrating India's wonders: National Tourism Day 2024 highlighted heritage, history, and eco-conscious travel

Marking the 75th Republic Day and underscoring tourism's crucial role, India observed National Tourism Day on January 25, with the launch of "Bharat Parv 2024" under the #DekhoApnaDesh campaign. The day served as a reminder of the industry's significant economic and cultural impact, both domestically and internationally.

Beyond generating revenue, tourism's positive influence on local communities and rapid development of regional destinations was acknowledged. For foreign visitors, it presents a gateway to India's rich cultural tapestry, further reinforced by its role in the 2022 "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" independence celebrations.

National Tourism Day is celebrated to create awareness among the public regarding the social, political, cultural, and financial impact of the government. India provides diverse tourism options, including cultural, natural, heritage, educational, and business opportunities. Additionally, the country has made notable advancements in sports, rural, medical, cruise, and eco-tourism.

In India, the Ministry of Tourism serves as the central agency responsible for establishing national policies to foster and enhance the growth of tourism. The ministry collaborates with both central and state agencies, as well as the public sector. India's extensive historical, cultural, and geographical diversity makes it a prime tourist location for foreigners. The Indian government is reported to have first celebrated National Tourism Day in 1948.

Statistically speaking, the tourism industry of India boasts around 15.3% of the Indian population. According to WTTC, the industry’s contribution to the GDP has seen a steady increase, with a projection of about INR 16.5 trillion in 2023, underlining its vital role in the country’s economic fabric. The country hosted around 6.19 million tourists in 2023, as stated by the Ministry of Tourism. According to CMIE, India added over 4 million jobs in one year driven by the hotel and tourism industry. India is currently ranked 54th in the World Economic Forum's Travel & Tourism Development Index (2021). The inception of National Tourism Day aims to boost the tourism sector and acknowledge its role in fostering the development and enduring prosperity of tourist destinations and local communities.