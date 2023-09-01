comScore

Quantum Brief

Celebrity under fire for endorsing gaming platform: Sachin Tendulkar faced political backlash for Paytm First Game ad

Tendulkar faced protest from a politician and not the public. He has been served a legal notice by MLA Bachchu Kadu for his involvement in Paytm's First Game ad campaign.

By  Storyboard18Sep 1, 2023 10:27 AM
Celebrity under fire for endorsing gaming platform: Sachin Tendulkar faced political backlash for Paytm First Game ad
There have been similar instances with other celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, where protests were held outside his bungalow Mannat last week. (Image via Twitter - @mufaddal_vohra)

Iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's involvement in an online gaming advertisement wasn’t taken well by viewers. Tendulkar was a part of Paytm’s First Game promotional campaign. There was a protest held against Tendulkar’s involvement in the ad. However, not from consumers but from a political faction. Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu’s party workers gathered in protest outside Sachin Tendulkar’s house. The protestors, led by Bachchu Kadu were soon taken to Bandra Police Station.

The protest was held only two days after Kadu, the former Minister of State in Government of Maharashtra threatened Tendulkar with a legal notice. “We are compelled to take this step as a Bharat Ratna recipient should not endorse such apps, which are ruining the lives of youths,” he said.

The MLA also said that they had given Tendulkar time till August 30 to withdraw from the advertisement. Since there was no reply, he was forced to send him a legal notice.

Paytm First Game is a fantasy online gaming app. It allows users to play online games and win Real Cash amounts.

There have been similar instances with other celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, where protests were held outside his bungalow Mannat last week. After the protests, the security outside the bungalow was increased. However, these protests were held by viewers of the ad, not a political entities.

Shah Rukh Khan endorses pan masala brand Vimal as well as online gaming platform A23. Other celebrities such as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar too endorse Vimal pan masala. Amitabh Bachchan as well as Ranveer Singh too have been seen endorsing Kamla Pasand, another pan masala brand. MS Dhoni has promoted Pokerstars, an online poker platform, Nawazuddin Siddique has promoted Lotus365 and more.


Tags
First Published on Sep 1, 2023 10:27 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Jupiter releases a mockumentary film on 'End of shady loan apps'

Jupiter releases a mockumentary film on 'End of shady loan apps'

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Digitas India’s Pratyush Shukla and Jaidev Singh

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Digitas India’s Pratyush Shukla and Jaidev Singh

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Lodestar UM’s Ritu Trivedi and Himanshu Phutela

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Lodestar UM’s Ritu Trivedi and Himanshu Phutela

Quantum Brief

Nestlé India enters into millets-based Ready-to-Make category

Nestlé India enters into millets-based Ready-to-Make category

Quantum Brief

BCCI Media Rights: Viacom18 trumps, Sony; Emerging as a sports broadcasting juggernaut

BCCI Media Rights: Viacom18 trumps, Sony; Emerging as a sports broadcasting juggernaut

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Zenith Media’s Pooja Jain and Aldrin Pais

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Zenith Media’s Pooja Jain and Aldrin Pais

Quantum Brief

Garena announces launch of Free Fire in India

Garena announces launch of Free Fire in India