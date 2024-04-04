Centre Court Capital announces Rs350 crore sports tech and gaming VC fund in India

Centre Court Capital has announced the launch of a Rs 350 crore fund for sports and gaming in India. Founded by Mustafa Ghouse, former CEO of JSW Sports along with Alok Samtaney who was a former Investment Director with TVS Capital and Sabre Partners, the fund has the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust as anchor investor, with Parth Jindal at the helm.

The fund is aimed at backing founders bringing in innovative tech and pushing the boundaries of the sports and gaming ecosystem.

The VC fund has already raised Rs 200 crore in commitments from investors and top athletes. Some of them include the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), PremjiInvest, USK Capital, and other large corporate sports investors in the country such as GMR Sports, and SG Sports. Other notable figures from the world of sport and media have also joined.

“The sports and gaming sectors are experiencing unprecedented growth in the country. Tech is dominating the narrative of how sport is played and consumed, and we want to be at the forefront of this revolution,” said Mustafa Ghouse, founder and general partner of Centre Court Capital.

“We have seen a tremendous rise in both public and private investment in Sports which has more than quadrupled since 2020. As a result, we’re seeing an acceleration in the number of startups that are building from India for India and the world. Adding to that, with 396 million gamers, we’re the 2nd largest population of gamers in the world and the gaming sector is poised to grow at a 5-year CAGR of 21 percetn. We firmly believe in the potential of the space, and are focussed on backing exceptional founders who believe they are now ready to compete with the best in class, globally,” added Ghouse.

Ghouse, a former Asian Games Bronze medalist and member of the Indian Davis Cup team, went on to become founding CEO of JSW Sports.

He brings with him the operating experience of having put together Inspire Institute of Sport, India’s premier Olympic training facility, aside from leading the acquisition and heading teams across the IPL, ISL, and PKL. Alok, meanwhile, brings deep experience across the fund lifecycle having spent over 15 years between TVS Capital Funds and Sabre Partners. He has made and managed a diversified portfolio of venture capital and private equity investments and has seen a substantial number of exits.

“IOver the last decade, we have backed, invested and developed sport in India in a big way, and our commitment stems from our belief in the potential of sports in India. We’ve also been tracking the growth of the eSports and gaming sectors and we’re excited to see the champions from India emerge. We are proud to be early backers of Centre Court Capital's pioneering fund, which will further drive growth and innovation in what is an ever-evolving sector,” said Parth Jindal, MD of JSW Cement Ltd., JSW Paints Pvt. Ltd., and Founder of JSW Sports.