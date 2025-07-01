Harsh Goenka advocates grace under pressure; says 'never shouted at anyone at work'

ADVERTISEMENT
In an era where high-performance often gets conflated with high-volume hustle, Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group, is offering a compelling counter-narrative, one of emotional intelligence, grace under pressure, and mindful curation, both in leadership and life.
In a recent post on X, Goenka shared a deeply personal leadership principle that has defined his decades-long career. “In all my years at work, I’ve never shouted or raised my voice at anyone and I take quiet pride in that,” he wrote, adding that while he’s had his share of anger and frustration, losing one’s temper never leads to better outcomes. “Staying calm doesn’t mean you’re unaffected. It means you’re in control,” he concluded. For him, “grace under pressure” is the ultimate test of leadership.
The post struck a chord online, with users lauding the veteran industrialist’s composed approach. Many noted how rare it is to see such a calm demeanor paired with immense business success. Others reflected on the power of channeling emotions instead of suppressing them, especially in high-stakes environments.
But Goenka’s insights didn’t stop at emotional regulation. In another thoughtful post, he pivoted to the idea of “curated growth”, a concept that goes beyond mere hustle. “Don’t just hustle—curate,” he advised. “Curate the people you talk to, the books you read, the rooms you enter. You absorb the energy of the rooms you sit in, online and offline. Spend time with those who help your growth.”
His philosophy aligns with a growing sentiment in business and self-development circles that intentional environments, relationships and emotional discipline matter just as much, if not more than ambition alone.