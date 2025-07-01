Appraisal season, but no salaries yet: Laid-off Good Glamm staff say dues unpaid, emails repetitive

Former employees of The Good Glamm Group are still waiting for basic dues including salaries, gratuity, Form 16s, and experience letters. Some have even kept company assets like laptops as informal collateral. The company, once a poster child of India’s D2C boom, is now facing growing allegations of opacity and non-payment after multiple rounds of layoffs.

With appraisal season underway across corporate India, former employees of the Good Glamm Group are still chasing basic dues — not raises or bonuses. One former employee, from the customer service vertical at the company’s Mumbai office, shared that she hasn’t received her full January salary, full-and-final settlement, or gratuity. Despite repeated follow-ups, communication has dried up entirely. “We just get the same email every 10 days,” she said, adding that after the HR head exited, no one from the senior leadership has responded to laid-off staff. She’s also yet to receive Form 16, delaying her income tax filing.

Danica Dsouza who was executive assistant at Miss Malini, said she did receive her January salary and eventually got her relieving letter but only after repeated follow-ups. Her full-and-final settlement, however, remains unpaid. “The HR head was my only point of contact before he left, and since then, it’s just been the same copy-paste email everyone gets,” she said. While she wasn’t provided a company laptop due to the nature of her role, she confirmed that dues were repeatedly attributed to unnamed "lenders" without further explanation. Though she hasn’t faced tax-filing issues yet, the Form 16 is still pending. “Thankfully I’ve found another job, but many of my ex-colleagues are still struggling,” she added. Having spent only six months at the company, she is not eligible for gratuity.

While she has now secured another job, she said the experience left a bitter aftertaste. “We asked for experience letters and got them, so no trouble there. But there’s been complete silence otherwise. I even called to return the company laptop after my last day — they didn’t follow up on their own.” She also questioned the company’s continued narrative that delays are due to unnamed lenders.

Another Mumbai-based former employee who worked at the company for over five years said he is still awaiting his gratuity, two months of salary, and leave encashment. “Yes, I have secured a new job, but my hard-earned money is still stuck,” he said. “I gave my full commitment to MyGlamm for over 5 years. Neither the founder nor the management seems bothered to settle our dues.”

While some former employees have managed to move on, others are still navigating instability. One ex-staffer based in the Delhi office said she is still in the thick of job interviews — without a Form 16 or her full dues. She received her last salary, but her full-and-final settlement and a few days’ salary are still pending. “I’m one of the lucky ones, I even got my gratuity — somehow,” she noted.

She said this is the third major layoff and financial crisis she’s survived at the group — first at POPxo, which was acquired by MyGlamm during the pandemic, and twice after it became Good Glamm Group. “Appraisals didn’t happen for two years, and when they finally did, they were below inflation. It was enough to push people to leave.” She recalled the company’s founder mentioning during a townhall that laid-off staff would be supported in finding new jobs — but no such help ever came, she claims.

Another former employee from the Delhi office said she hasn’t received her Form 16 or experience letter and has held on to her company laptop as collateral, with dues still pending.

According to multiple current and former employees, the delays in clearing dues are being attributed internally to a lack of liquidity.

The process, insiders say, is now being overseen not by the company’s leadership alone but by its venture debt lenders: Trifecta Capital, Alteria Capital, and Stride Ventures. These firms are reportedly leading all disbursement decisions and monitoring the situation closely.

Even current employees haven’t been paid in full. “They’ve been trying to release small amounts — around 25% of salaries — each week,” said a staffer. “It’s inconsistent. I’ve received a bit, but not all of it. The lenders are the ones taking those calls now.”