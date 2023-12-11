comScore

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola India forays into the alcohol beverages segment with Lemon-Dou

Coca-Cola India has begun pilot testing Lemon-Dou in Goa and parts of Maharashtra.

By  Storyboard18Dec 11, 2023 9:11 AM
Coca-Cola India forays into the alcohol beverages segment with Lemon-Dou
Lemon-Dou, which was first launched in Japan in 2018, was Coca-Cola’s first ready-to-drink alcohol beverage, to take forward its positioning as a ‘beverages company’, stated a media report. (Representational image by Maximilian Bruck via Unsplash)

Coca-Cola India, the subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company that operates in India, is venturing into the alcohol beverages segment. Coca-Cola has begun pilot testing Lemon-Dou, the multinational company’s global alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage, in Goa and parts of Maharashtra.

Lemon-Dou, which is called ‘Chuhai’, is an alcoholic cocktail, whose origins can be traced in Japan. In its test launch phase it is priced at Rs 230 for a 250 ml can.

Lemon-Dou, which was first launched in Japan in 2018, was Coca-Cola’s first ready-to-drink alcohol beverage, to take forward its positioning as a ‘beverages company’, stated a media report.

Apart from Japan and now India, Lemon-Duo will be available in China and Philippines. This year in October, Coca-Cola and Pernod Ricard, global spirits maker entered into a global collaboration to launch Absolut vodka and Sprite as a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail in 2024.

This would begin with the UK, Netherlands, Spain and Germany. The brand will be called Absolut & Sprite, and will be made with Pernod’s Absolut premium vodka and Coca-Cola’s lemon-lime soft drink Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar, highlighted a report.


Tags
First Published on Dec 11, 2023 9:11 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Quantum Brief

Bajaj Auto to achieve EV profitability at a relatively lower threshold

Bajaj Auto to achieve EV profitability at a relatively lower threshold

Quantum Brief

Games24x7 unveils its new brand identity

Games24x7 unveils its new brand identity

Quantum Brief

Good Glamm Group collaborates with Shoppers Stop to provide new omni-channel experience

Good Glamm Group collaborates with Shoppers Stop to provide new omni-channel experience

Quantum Brief

Tata Play introduces addressable ads for linear television

Tata Play introduces addressable ads for linear television

Quantum Brief

Elon Musk demands Disney's Bob Iger be fired; Advertising exodus at X continues

Elon Musk demands Disney's Bob Iger be fired; Advertising exodus at X continues

Quantum Brief

India-Bharat name debate: EAM S Jaishankar says 'Bharat is a belief and an attitude'

India-Bharat name debate: EAM S Jaishankar says 'Bharat is a belief and an attitude'