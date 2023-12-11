Coca-Cola India forays into the alcohol beverages segment with Lemon-Dou

Coca-Cola India, the subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company that operates in India, is venturing into the alcohol beverages segment. Coca-Cola has begun pilot testing Lemon-Dou, the multinational company’s global alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage, in Goa and parts of Maharashtra.

Lemon-Dou, which is called ‘Chuhai’, is an alcoholic cocktail, whose origins can be traced in Japan. In its test launch phase it is priced at Rs 230 for a 250 ml can.

Lemon-Dou, which was first launched in Japan in 2018, was Coca-Cola’s first ready-to-drink alcohol beverage, to take forward its positioning as a ‘beverages company’, stated a media report.

Apart from Japan and now India, Lemon-Duo will be available in China and Philippines. This year in October, Coca-Cola and Pernod Ricard, global spirits maker entered into a global collaboration to launch Absolut vodka and Sprite as a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail in 2024.