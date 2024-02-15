Comedians Atul Khatri and Kenny Sebastian feature in Tata AIA's new campaign for financial security

Tata AIA Life Insurance launched a new campaign starring India's renowned comedians, Atul Khatri and Kenny Sebastian. The duo enlightens consumers about the significance and primary benefits of choosing life insurance solutions. They further emphasise on how Tata AIA’s term insurance plans effectively shield consumers, allowing them to lead a stress free life.

The campaign aims to shed light on lesser known facts about term insurance in a humorous way. Therefore, it breaks away from typical insurance communication and instead delivers the message in an educational and entertaining manner.

Speaking about the campaign, Girish Kalra, CMO, Tata AIA Life Insurance, highlighted the decision to adopt an unconventional approach and partner with popular stand-up comedians Atul Khatri and Kenny Sebastian to convey these essential aspects. He expressed confidence that the campaign, alongside the brand's customer-centric life insurance solutions, will empower customers to embrace a worry-free lifestyle.