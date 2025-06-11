            
Publicis wins Mars’ $1.7 billion global media account, unseating WPP

Publicis Groupe has won Mars Inc.’s $1.7 billion global media account, displacing WPP in one of the year’s biggest advertising shake-ups.

By  Storyboard18Jun 11, 2025 7:58 AM
Mars Inc. has awarded its sprawling media business to Publicis Groupe, ending a long-standing relationship with WPP.

The French holding company will manage media, production, commerce, paid social, and influencer marketing across more than 70 markets. A bespoke unit, “OneMars,” will lead the account, according to reports.

Mars also handed its global PR mandate to Interpublic Group, with Weber Shandwick named lead agency. Creative duties, held by Omnicom’s BBDO and DDB, were not part of the review.

The decision follows a six-month global review involving Publicis, Omnicom, and incumbent WPP. It comes amid Mars’ $35.9 billion acquisition of Kellanova, the maker of Pringles and Pop-Tarts, prompting the company to streamline agency relationships.

The account, valued at $1.7 billion per COMvergence, was previously held by WPP’s EssenceMediacom, which had retained it in 2022 after a 10-month review.

The loss marks another setback for WPP, which has seen client defections this year including Coca-Cola’s North America media business and Paramount’s global account. The agency is also preparing for CEO Mark Read’s departure in December amid declining revenues and mounting pressure to revamp its media strategy.


First Published on Jun 11, 2025 7:54 AM

