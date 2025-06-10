            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • diageo-denies-reports-of-rcb-stake-sale-calls-them-speculative-69666

Diageo denies reports of RCB stake sale, calls them speculative

United Spirits, owned by Diageo, has clarified that it is not in talks to divest stake in IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

By  Akanksha NagarJun 10, 2025 4:18 PM
Diageo denies reports of RCB stake sale, calls them speculative
The clarification comes amid rumours that Diageo is in early discussions with potential advisers about the possibilities to sell a part or all of the franchise. (Image source: RCB official website)

United Spirits Limited (USL), the Indian arm of global liquor giant Diageo, has denied recent media reports suggesting it is considering a stake sale in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 10, the company termed such reports as “speculative” and confirmed that no such discussions are currently underway.

“This has reference to your email seeking clarification from the Company on media reports in relation to potential stake sale of RCB. The Company would like to clarify that aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussions,” said Mital Sanghvi, Company Secretary at United Spirits.

The clarification comes amid rumours that Diageo is in early discussions with potential advisers about the possibilities to sell a part or all of the franchise.

A Bloomberg report earlier quoted that the alcobev major is looking to seek a valuation of as much as $2 billion for RCB.

The news of the potential stake sell comes a week after RCB lifted the IPL trophy for the first time in 18 years and the franchise's value continues to soar. The move also comes at a time when Diageo is facing mounting regulatory pressure from the Union Health Ministry to curb indirect advertising of alcohol during major sporting events like the IPL.


Tags
First Published on Jun 10, 2025 4:18 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Traditional adex under pressure as TV grows by 1%, print down by 3% in 2025: WPP Media

Traditional adex under pressure as TV grows by 1%, print down by 3% in 2025: WPP Media

How it Works

India’s influencer marketing industry hits Rs 3,600 crore in 2024, reveals The Goat Agency-Kantar report

India’s influencer marketing industry hits Rs 3,600 crore in 2024, reveals The Goat Agency-Kantar report

How it Works

Judge blocks class action in Google Chrome privacy lawsuit

Judge blocks class action in Google Chrome privacy lawsuit

How it Works

A growing bond at what cost?: How AI chatbots are mining emotions on social media

A growing bond at what cost?: How AI chatbots are mining emotions on social media

How it Works

RCB marketing head alleges selective arrest in Chinnaswamy stampede, blames CM pressure

RCB marketing head alleges selective arrest in Chinnaswamy stampede, blames CM pressure

How it Works

Meta's Zuckerberg aims to revolutionize AI with 'Superintelligence group', to hire 50 experts

Meta's Zuckerberg aims to revolutionize AI with 'Superintelligence group', to hire 50 experts

How it Works

WPP slams Publicis over Epsilon ad quality in client-facing report

WPP slams Publicis over Epsilon ad quality in client-facing report