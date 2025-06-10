The Trade Desk to launch 'Deal Desk' to understand and manage digital advertising deal performance

The Trade Desk has announced Deal Desk, a new pillar of its Kokai platform that enables advertisers to manage their strategic one-to-one deals and upfront commitments with publishers. Deal Desk gives both advertisers and publishers unprecedented transparency and insight into the performance, quality and pacing of their deals, and showcases premium internet alternatives when deals underperform.

Deal Desk leverages advanced AI to help advertisers and publishers understand deal performance, so they can address campaign optimization. Deal Desk also helps advertisers consider premium internet alternatives in the open market or in premium marketplaces such as the Sellers and Publishers 500 Plus.

“The Trade Desk is committed to improving the supply chain for digital advertising on the open internet, and improving deal performance is a vital element of this work,” said Will Doherty, SVP, Inventory Development, The Trade Desk.

“Deals have not kept pace with advances in AI and transparency that savvy media buyers and sellers have come to expect. Deal Desk represents a long overdue innovation for our industry and will help advance the strategic relationships between advertisers and their premium publisher partners.” Deal Desk incorporates a range of new features and innovations, including advertisers can inspect the health and value of their deals, using Deal Quality Scores to understand when a deal offers unique value for their campaigns and when they can find better value in the open marketplace.

Publishers can use new APIs or a UI to propose deals that fully describe their inventory with rich metadata and clearly defined terms. They can use the same Deal Quality Scores their buyers see to gain insight into the market for their inventory and discover actionable recommendations to help improve the value of their deals. In addition to this, Deal Desk will help automate deal activation and prioritization so that both advertisers and publishers can spend less time troubleshooting pacing and more time on strategic analysis and optimizations.