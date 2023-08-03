comScore

Deepika Padukone joins Dyson as hair care technologies brand ambassador

By roping in Deepika Padukone, the brand Dyson aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health, while continuing to drive relevance for Dyson’s technologically advanced styling tools.

By  Storyboard18Aug 3, 2023 5:17 PM
Deepika Padukone on her association said, "I’ve always believed that a hairstyle can make or break a look. I truly believe that this association will inspire people to achieve superior hair styles while also caring for the health of their hair.”

Dyson, the global technology company, has named Deepika Padukone as a hair care technologies brand ambassador. Through this partnership, Dyson aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health, while continuing to drive relevance for Dyson’s technologically advanced styling tools.

Ankit Jain, managing director, Dyson India said, “We are pleased to partner with Deepika Padukone. Combining cutting-edge engineering and forward-thinking design, Dyson Hair Care technologies have and will continue to revolutionize the way we care for and style our hair. Our association with Deepika will further amplify conversations on versatile, healthy everyday styling suited for all hair types.”

Padukone on her association said, "I’ve always believed that a hairstyle can make or break a look. Dyson's commitment to innovation and focus on delivering advanced technology for healthier hair styling has always resonated with me and I truly believe that this association will inspire people to achieve superior hair styles while also caring for the health of their hair."


