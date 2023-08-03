Deepika Padukone joins Dyson as hair care technologies brand ambassador

Dyson, the global technology company, has named Deepika Padukone as a hair care technologies brand ambassador. Through this partnership, Dyson aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health, while continuing to drive relevance for Dyson’s technologically advanced styling tools.

Ankit Jain, managing director, Dyson India said, “We are pleased to partner with Deepika Padukone. Combining cutting-edge engineering and forward-thinking design, Dyson Hair Care technologies have and will continue to revolutionize the way we care for and style our hair. Our association with Deepika will further amplify conversations on versatile, healthy everyday styling suited for all hair types.”