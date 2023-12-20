Delhi HC permits Dabur to use tagline for its toothpaste ad with modification

The Delhi High Court has permitted homegrown FCMG company, Dabur India, to go ahead and publish the advertisement for its ayurvedic toothpaste Dabur Red Paste, but with a slight modification in its tagline. Instead of ‘World’s No 1 Ayurvedic paste’, the company has been ordered to use ‘World’s leading Ayurvedic paste’.

Justice Pratibha M Singh mentioned that advertising was a part of commercial speech and some amount of puffery was permitted as long as the assertions put forward were reasonable.

According to media reports, on September 30, Dabur India had moved the HC against the order of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) which asked the company to modify its ad. Further, it asked Dabur India to restrain from publishing the ad which was misleading and was unfair in portrayal and constituted exaggeration.