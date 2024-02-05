Delhi's 'Ccossbreed' Tesla stirs social media frenzy: Ashneer Grover shares quirky encounter

Former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover has once again sparked social media with a recent post on the platform X, showcasing what he jokingly refers to as the world's first 'crossbreed' Tesla. Is there a catch? The electric SUV spotted in Delhi's bustling Karol Bagh was not a Tesla, but a BYD Atto 3, produced by the Chinese-owned company BYD Auto.

Grover shared a photo of the electric vehicle, which is painted in a distinctive Boulder Grey color. The surprise was that its only connection to the Tesla brand was a noticeable 'Tesla' label on the back. The witty caption said, "World's first 'cross-breed' Tesla! "A Delhi boy literally 'built his dream' in Karol Bagh."

The BYD Atto 3, which stands for 'Build Your Dreams,' is known for its eco-friendly features and has an estimated 10-hour charging time when using an AC charger. Regardless of its independent identity, the addition of the Tesla label caught attention and sparked social media activity.

The post quickly went viral, with more than 273K views and 4.6K likes on X (Twitter). Social media users praised the car owner's creativity, writing, "There is no dearth of creativity in India" and "Karol Bagh has the answer to everything; Nirvana stays here."

Grover's unique encounter drew in more people. The tweet went viral, with users expressing their amusement and curiosity about BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. One tweet joked, "ROFL, this is BYD Atto 3." "The guy is brilliant."

Among the laughter, Twitter users added their own twist. One witty comment said, "Waiting for the day - Tesla ke peeche 'awaaz dedo' likha ho." Another user commented, "Elon Musk crying in the corner." These amusing comments highlighted the lighthearted spirit with which social media welcomed the 'crossbreed' Tesla encounter, making it into a shared moment of amusement.