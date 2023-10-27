Dentsu announces strategic merger of iProspect and Sokrati

In a strategic move, Dentsu, the Japanese international advertising and public relations stock exchange company, has announced the merger of iProspect, its media agency, and Sokrati, a data-driven performance marketing company. This integration aims to deliver a comprehensive suite of services encompassing integrated performance media marketing and cutting-edge programmatic solutions.
Nilesh Gohil, formerly the chief business officer at Sokrati, has been appointed as the chief executive officer and president – Performance Practice. In his new role, Gohil will leverage his expertise in performance marketing, MarTech, and analytics to further enhance the synergies between the two entities.
Simultaneously, Vinod Thadani, the chief growth officer, Media, and CEO of iProspect India, will play a crucial role in spearheading the growth initiatives for all media brands in India. Thadani's responsibilities extend to driving the overall growth trajectory of businesses, solidifying Dentsu's position as a force in the evolving landscape of advertising and marketing.