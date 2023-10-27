Dentsu announces strategic merger of iProspect and Sokrati

In a strategic move, Dentsu, the Japanese international advertising and public relations stock exchange company, has announced the merger of iProspect, its media agency, and Sokrati, a data-driven performance marketing company. This integration aims to deliver a comprehensive suite of services encompassing integrated performance media marketing and cutting-edge programmatic solutions.

Nilesh Gohil, formerly the chief business officer at Sokrati, has been appointed as the chief executive officer and president – Performance Practice. In his new role, Gohil will leverage his expertise in performance marketing, MarTech, and analytics to further enhance the synergies between the two entities.