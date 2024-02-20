comScore            

Dentsu Creative bags the creative mandate of Motorola

As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative will spearhead a wide spectrum of services across digital and mainline platforms.

By  Storyboard18Feb 20, 2024 12:02 PM
The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Delhi office. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Motorola has appointed Dentsu Creative India as its creative agency. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Delhi office.

As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative will spearhead a wide spectrum of services across digital and mainline platforms. This includes proposition development, reporting and competition benchmarking, planning and strategy decks, social media creatives, media requirements encompassing Digital, ATL (Above the Line), and Retail, as well as ORM (Online Reputation Management) and Social Listening.

Commenting on the partnership, Shivam Ranjan, marketing head, Motorola Asia Pacific said, “We are excited to onboard Dentsu Creative as our creative partners, their innovative approach, digital-first thinking and strategic acumen make them the perfect partner to accelerate Motorola's core business narrative. Their in-depth research capabilities, industry expertise and creativity seamlessly align with our vision. We look forward to collaboratively delivering impactful and memorable campaigns to our audience.”

Ujjwal Anand, managing partner, Dentsu Creative India added, “We are honored and excited to commence this creative journey with Motorola India. We are optimistic that our belief in modern creativity, an approach that resonates with today's dynamic landscape, will contribute to the success of meaningful campaigns for Motorola. Our commitment is to seamlessly blend storytelling, data, media, and technology, ensuring a captivating brand experience that surpasses expectations. We look forward to crafting innovative narratives, breaking traditional boundaries, and contributing to Motorola's success in the vibrant and ever-evolving Indian smartphone market.”


