Dentsu Creative India expands mandate for TTK Healthcare brands

Dentsu Creative India has announced the expansion of its mandate with TTK Healthcare, a prominent healthcare products company. The agency will now manage the social media and media duties for three of its brands - Skore, Eva and MsChief. The account will be serviced from the agency's Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative India will provide end-to-end social media and performance media solutions for the three brands. The agency will leverage its digital expertise to create engaging and impactful digital campaigns. The scope of work includes managing social media platforms, planning, and buying media strategically - designing visually appealing digital creatives, and executing effective content marketing strategies for the brands.

Speaking on the win, Arjun Siva, DGM – Digital Marketing & eCommerce, TTK Healthcare said, “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Dentsu Creative and add MsChief to the set of brands that we partner on with them. We’re confident their proven expertise and consolidated creative and media strengths will help us enhance our digital presence and drive business for our brands.”

Sahil Shah, President - Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative India added, “With this consolidation, we have further solidified our position in strengthening TTK Healthcare’s digital efforts. And, for us, the most exciting part is that we are able to see through end-to-end digital – creative, media, and data included – for these ambitious challenger brands. I am extremely confident that we will deliver both brand and business results through the power of integrated digital for TTK Healthcare brands.”