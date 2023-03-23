Dentsu loses Maruti Suzuki Rs1200 crore media account to Mindshare

Maruti Suzuki has given its media mandate to Mindshare India, a GroupM agency that’s part of WPP. The account size is pegged at Rs1200 crore, as per industry sources.

The incumbent agency on the account is Dentsu.

“We have had a very good and long relationship with DentsuX. However, we now are looking for increased efficiency by integrating our Digital and Traditional media planning & deployment. With the considerable expertise of GroupM both on media buying and also technology front we are looking to scale new levels of effectiveness as well," Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director - marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India told Storyboard18.

Storyboard18 was the first to report that the Maruti Suzuki account was up for review.

The auto major called for the pitch in November 2022 to explore options and evaluate new strategies and technology-powered solutions media agencies can bring to the brand’s next phase of growth and journey.

The brand signs a two-year contract and calls for a review or a pitch by the end of the period.

In June 2022, Maruti Suzuki India has added Lintas C:EX, a Mullen Lowe Lintas Group agency to its creative roster. The auto major will now work closely with Hakuhodo India, Dentsu Impact, and Lintas C:EX for developing creative solutions and advertising campaigns.

The company has around 15 product brands in its portfolio and has plans for new launches in the pipeline. That apart Maruti Suzuki also has a number of other brands related to end-to-end mobility such as S-CNG, Suzuki Connect, Maruti Suzuki True Value, and Maruti Suzuki Accessories, Nexa, Arena, Maruti Suzuki Subscription, and Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, among others.