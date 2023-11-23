comScore

Quantum Brief

Dentsu's Merkle B2B and Posterscope roll out a 3D anamorphic campaign for Lenovo

Posterscope India, dentsu India's Out-of-Home (OOH) specialist agency, has used exclusive and personalized digital screens at prominent advertising locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore airports.

By  Storyboard18Nov 23, 2023 2:26 PM
Dentsu's Merkle B2B and Posterscope roll out a 3D anamorphic campaign for Lenovo
It is pertinent to note here that Merkle B2B is the agency on record for Lenovo, overseeing strategy, planning, and buying with a focus on data convergence, performance evaluation, and paid media.

Merkle B2B, dentsu’s B2B marketing agency, in partnership with Posterscope India, has launched a 3D anamorphic campaign for Lenovo. Titled, ‘Lenovo-F1’, the campaign aimed to elevate the brand's perception as a solutions and services provider by targeting IT decision-makers and tech optimists who are Formula 1 fans.

Posterscope India, dentsu India's Out-of-Home (OOH) specialist agency, has used exclusive and personalized digital screens at prominent advertising locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore airports. These cities are major tech and business hubs, making them ideal for reaching the target audience and the campaign's perfect choice.

With the help of 3D anamorphic billboards, the ‘Lenovo F1’ campaign produced visually stunning displays that captured viewers' attention and left them with a lasting impression. These eye-catching visuals are not only a testament to the brand's commitment to cutting-edge technology but also serve to underline its position as an innovation leader. The impressive campaign, which ran from September 15 to October 10, 2023, gave the brand the chance to make a lasting impression and reaffirm its message of technological innovation.

It is pertinent to note here that Merkle B2B is the agency on record for Lenovo, overseeing strategy, planning, and buying with a focus on data convergence, performance evaluation, and paid media.

Commenting on the campaign, Imtiyaz Vilatra, Managing Director, Posterscope India said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Lenovo F1 campaign, highlighting the brand's unwavering dedication to innovation while establishing a fresh standard for imaginative and strategic outdoor advertising. Through this campaign, our goal is to inspire individuals to effortlessly forge, unite, and cooperate in an increasingly digitalized world."

Anubhav Tyagi, Client Partner, Merkle B2B India commented, “This activation perfectly aligns with our network's core values of forward-thinking and innovation. What makes this even more special is the innovative technology that has been used to highlight the collaboration of two brands — Lenovo and F1, both of which are at the forefront of technology and innovation!”


Tags
First Published on Nov 23, 2023 2:26 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise