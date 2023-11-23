Dentsu's Merkle B2B and Posterscope roll out a 3D anamorphic campaign for Lenovo

Merkle B2B, dentsu’s B2B marketing agency, in partnership with Posterscope India, has launched a 3D anamorphic campaign for Lenovo. Titled, ‘Lenovo-F1’, the campaign aimed to elevate the brand's perception as a solutions and services provider by targeting IT decision-makers and tech optimists who are Formula 1 fans.

Posterscope India, dentsu India's Out-of-Home (OOH) specialist agency, has used exclusive and personalized digital screens at prominent advertising locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore airports. These cities are major tech and business hubs, making them ideal for reaching the target audience and the campaign's perfect choice.

With the help of 3D anamorphic billboards, the ‘Lenovo F1’ campaign produced visually stunning displays that captured viewers' attention and left them with a lasting impression. These eye-catching visuals are not only a testament to the brand's commitment to cutting-edge technology but also serve to underline its position as an innovation leader. The impressive campaign, which ran from September 15 to October 10, 2023, gave the brand the chance to make a lasting impression and reaffirm its message of technological innovation.

It is pertinent to note here that Merkle B2B is the agency on record for Lenovo, overseeing strategy, planning, and buying with a focus on data convergence, performance evaluation, and paid media.

Commenting on the campaign, Imtiyaz Vilatra, Managing Director, Posterscope India said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Lenovo F1 campaign, highlighting the brand's unwavering dedication to innovation while establishing a fresh standard for imaginative and strategic outdoor advertising. Through this campaign, our goal is to inspire individuals to effortlessly forge, unite, and cooperate in an increasingly digitalized world."