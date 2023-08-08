Disha Patani joins Insight Cosmetics as brand ambassador; promotes holistic beauty and safe skincare

Insight Cosmetics announces the collaboration with Bollywood actress Disha Patani to promote holistic beauty and safe products for all skin types. For Insight Cosmetics, this partnership marks a significant step towards empowering individuals to embrace inner and outer beauty.

Patani has long been an advocate for safe skincare and beauty practices. As the face of Insight Cosmetics, she champions the cause of using products that enhance one's beauty without compromising skin health. Patani's dedication to fitness and overall well-being aligns with Insight Cosmetics' mission of offering a wide range of safe and toxic-free products for all beauty enthusiasts.

Patani shares her excitement, "I am thrilled to be associated with Insight Cosmetics, a brand that shares my values and beliefs when it comes to beauty. Beauty is not just about appearance; it's about feeling beautiful from within. I believe in taking care of my body and skin with products that are safe and gentle. Insight Cosmetics provides exactly that - a diverse range of products that cater to all skin types without harmful toxins. I am excited to be a part of this journey and encourage everyone to prioritise their skin health while embracing their natural beauty."