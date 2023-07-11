Domino’s burning pizza slice billboard stunt: original or inspired?

Move over the hot trend of social media and digital marketing because it seems like out-of-home (OOH) advertising space is heating up. Quick-service restaurant (QSR) pizza chain Domino's latest outdoor ad is quite literally setting fire to its own billboard.

In a bid to promote its latest Red Hot Pizza Range, Domino's has blended innovation with creativity and turned heads with an experiential billboard campaign. To showcase its latest offering, Domino's did the unthinkable: it set a giant pizza on fire!

Over the past two days, the pizza slices on the Domino's billboard began vanishing, and all consumers could see was constant smoke emanating from the billboard. The thick smoke created a smoky trail, and a fire extinguisher truck also arrived to control the situation.

Not only that, Domino's delivery drivers zoomed throughout the city with the fiery hot pizzas, which had smoke trailing from the pizza delivery boxes, catching the attention of people on the road. The smoke and heat are, of course, symbolic of their new Red Hot Pizza range.

Interestingly, Domino's is not the first brand to pull off such a stunt. Brands like Zomato, Bata, Tanishq, and Hyundai have also achieved customer delight with 3D tech.

For instance, Zomato came up with a set of three billboard ads that said, "This offer has set it on fire," "This offer has shaken it up," and the third billboard had a hole in it with the caption, "This offer has smashed it." The brand faced criticism for not giving due credit to McDonald's decade-old OOH ads for its Spicefest and Double Burger offerings.

Then there is Bata India which created a hyper-realistic 3D OOH billboard which was a visual treat for potential consumers and immediately commands attention. The billboard showcased an anamorphic image which appeared in three dimensions.