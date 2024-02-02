Doritos launches global campaign: 'For the Bold in Everyone'

Doritos has launched its first global campaign and brand platform, "For the Bold in Everyone," to inspire people to embrace their individuality and break free from societal norms by encouraging them to "be triangles in a world of circles." Goodby Silverstein & Partners created the campaign, which includes three commercials and a global film directed by Gary Freedman.

The campaign centers on a 60-second video commercial, showcasing the story of a grandmother who transitions from her daily routine of driving and playing video games to getting her license renewed, but the twist reveals her driving a Monster Truck - all narrated by her supportive grandson who accompanies her every step on this journey. she redefines societal norms and fulfills her dream. The tagline "Be a triangle in a world of circles," represents the campaign's theme of self-expression.

Fernando Kahane, Doritos' Head of Global Marketing, is in charge of the campaign, which aims to redefine the meaning of "bold" to appeal to new generations. Kahane points out that today's consumers are drawn to brands that have a unique point of view. "For the Bold in Everyone" aims to find a balance by providing entertaining and humorous content while remaining true to the brand.

In the United Kingdom, Sips & Bites, PepsiCo's in-house creative agency, will manage the campaign across social and digital platforms. The global rollout will begin in the UK, followed by launches in Australia and European markets The campaign will be caught in other key markets well into 2024.

These commercials show the campaign's versatility in telling emotional and personal stories, supporting brand improvement, and bringing new products.