E-Luna to enter Indian markets; Piyush Pandey to lend his creativity to Luna's multimedia comeback campaign

The early 1970s marked the period when Kinetic Green introduced Kinetic Luna (a 50 CC moped) (in 1972) in the Indian market which went on to become a household name.

Luna, which was a cross between a motorbike and a bicycle, targeted middle class men and women and was introduced at Rs 2000. 2024 will mark the return of Kinetic Luna in the Indian market, but in an electric avatar.

The iconic old ‘Chal Meri Luna’ campaign was crafted by veteran adman Piyush Pandey who will also get on introducing the electric avatar of Luna through a new campaign for a new age and consumer.

Genesis of ‘Chal Meri Luna’

‘Chal Meri Luna’ was the first project Pandey looked into and the jingle was inspired by the popular song ‘Chal Mere Ghode Tick Tick Tick’ (Chirag Kahan Roshni Kahan movie released in 1959). There were three advertisements released at that point of time.

The moped helped build Kinetic in the 1980s and Pandey has been roped to awaken nostalgia by designing a multimedia campaign for the e-Luna, which will be released on January 26, Republic Day.