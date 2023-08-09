'Elon Musk, you beauty': Indian influencers after earning from X's ad revenue sharing scheme

Several Indian influencers on X (formerly Twitter) shared their delight at the social media giant sharing a part of its advertising revenue with them as part of the company’s new scheme. Select content creators on the social media platform will be eligible to get a part of the advertising revenue the company earns, X owner Elon Musk had said.

The content creators will get a share of revenue from ads displayed in their replies, X had announced, adding that to be eligible the creators should be verified users with at least five million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months and must have a Stripe account.

Zorro co-founder Abhishek Asthana, better known as “Gabbar Singh” to his 1.4 million followers, shared a screenshot of a message saying he was going to be paid over Rs 2.09 lakh by Twitter.

“Blue tick ke paise vasool (Blue Tick is bang for the buck),” he wrote.

“$455.75 (a little over Rs 37, 767) is pretty good. If you want to benchmark, I have roughly ~17M impressions in last 3 months and ~25k followers,” X user Ravi Handa wrote on Monday, sharing a screenshot of his “Creators earnings dashboard”.

Another user, @Being_Humor, who goes by the name “Maithun” on the platform, wrote, “Thank you, Elon Musk”. He shared a screenshot of Rs 3.51 lakh deposited in his bank account.

User Prayag Tiwari too expressed his admiration for Musk, sharing a screenshot of his message of money deposited by X.

X has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk’s approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue. The company is trying to draw more content creators to the platform. Earlier this year, the company allowed users to offer paid subscription to their content on the platform.