BCCI President Roger Binny to retire; Rajeev Shukla to take over as interim President

Roger Binny, who was a part of the 1983 World Cup winning team, was elected to the post in 2022, thus taking over from Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian cricket team.

By  Storyboard18Jun 2, 2025 12:48 PM
BCCI President Roger Binny to retire; Rajeev Shukla to take over as interim President
Roger Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs between 1979 and 1987, previously served on BCCI's selection committee. (From left to right: Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla)

Roger Binny, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will retire in July as he turns 70 on July 19. As per sources confirmed to CNN-News18, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla will assume the role of interim president for a period of three months, until the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September.

Shukla, a Member of Parliament and former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, is eligible to contest for a full term as BCCI president during the AGM.

This transition follows BCCI's constitutional rule that mandates retirement for officials upon reaching the age of 70.

Binny, a member of India's iconic 1983 World Cup-winning team, was elected president in 2022, succeeding former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

During his playing career, Binny featured in 27 Tests and 72 One Day Internationals (ODIs) between 1979 and 1987. He also previously served on the BCCI selection committee.

As BCCI President, Binny oversaw significant achievements, including India’s victories in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025. His tenure also witnessed the successful launch of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which brought women's cricket into the spotlight. Notably, Binny implemented a policy requiring players to participate in domestic cricket when not on national duty.


First Published on Jun 2, 2025 11:52 AM

