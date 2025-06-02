TRAI extends deadline for stakeholder feedback on draft manual for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for public comments and counter-comments on its recently released draft manual under the "Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024".
Originally set for June 2, 2025, the new deadline for submission of comments is now June 9, 2025, with counter-comments due by June 16, 2025. This extension comes in response to multiple requests from stakeholders seeking more time for detailed input.
Released on May 13, 2025, the draft manual lays down the framework for assessing and rating the digital readiness of residential and commercial buildings across India.
It forms part of TRAI's broader efforts, initiated with the October 2024 notification of the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, to bring greater transparency and standardization to in-building digital infrastructure.
The rating system is designed to evaluate key parameters such as fiber readiness, availability of mobile networks, in-building signal solutions, Wi-Fi infrastructure, and overall service performance.
It aims to empower homebuyers, tenants, and investors with a clear understanding of a building's digital capabilities, which have become essential in the 4G and 5G era.
The draft manual offers detailed guidelines for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs), Property Managers (PMs), and service providers on how to assess and grade properties under a unified methodology. It is expected to foster the co-creation of digital infrastructure as an essential element of modern real estate development.