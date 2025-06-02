Media & Entertainment sector sees 18% hiring surge in May: Naukri

Job platform Naukri has revealed a robust trend in hiring in May this year, led by accounting and finance, Gems & Jewellery, and Media & Entertainment industries.

The hiring in the gems & jewellery secto increased by 25% while in accounting/ Finance it rose by 20% in May 2025 on a year-on-year basis.

Additionally, the hiring sector also remained positive in Media& Industry sector at 18% in the same duration.

According to the Naukri JobSpeak May 2025 report, white-collar hiring remained stable with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learnings (AI/ML) roles (25%) most in demand across industries, alongside senior professionals.

Moreover, sentiments for freshers hiring also remained strong in the non-IT sector, especially the media, insurance, and real estate sectors.

Notably, job sentiments in the IT sector remained subdued with 5% de-growth in hiring in May 2025. The animation sector was the biggest hit with a 25% drop in hiring in May this year, followed by the recruitment industry at 19%.

Among cities, Hyderabad and Kochi witnessed 7% and 8% growth respectively, majorly driven by senior-level hiring with employees above 16 years of experience.

Pune also witnessed a surge in hiring at 4%, with a sharp rise in startups hiring at 26%.