Maruti Suzuki's PV sales declined by 5.5% in May; Alto, S-Presso witness 31.5% drop

Maruti Suzuki's passenger vehicle sales witnessed a 5.5% drop in May year-on-year. The automaker's domestic PV sales stood at 1,35,962 units in May 2025 compared to 144,002 units in the same period in 2024.

Among all the key segments, MSI's mini cars, such as Alto and S-Presso, witnessed a 31.5% drop in sales at 6,776 units in May 2025.

In the same period, MSI's Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR's sales declined to 61,502 units--a 9.8% drop YoY. The May sales of mid-size models, such as Ciaz, reduced to 458 from 730 units in 2024.

However, Maruti's utility vehicles segment saw a marginal rise of 1.2% in May sales.

Maruti sold 54,899 units of Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny, XL6, and Invicto models in May 2025 compared to 54,204 units in the same period last year.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki's commercial vehicle sales also increased marginally to 2,728 units in May 2025 versus 2,692 units in May 2024.

Overall, MSI domestic sales, including PV, Light commercial vehicles, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) dropped by 5.29% in May 2025 to 148,858 units.

Notably, the exports climbed up to 31,219 units last month--up 80% YoY.

Whereas the total sales of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, including domestic and export, increased by 3.16% in May 2025.

"In May 2025, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 180,077 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 138,690 units, sales to other OEM of 10,168 units, and exports of 31,219 units," the automaker mentioned in a stock exchange filing.