            

Bajaj Auto sales surge 8% in May 2025, exports drive growth

By  Storyboard18Jun 2, 2025 12:10 PM
Bajaj Auto's export growth outpaces domestic sales in May 2025

Bajaj Auto has witnessed an 8% rise in its total sales in May 2025 compared to the same period year-ago period. The two-wheeler manufacturer's domestic sales increased by 2% to 1.91,412 units in May 2025 compared to 1,88,340 units in May 2024. In contrast, the exports surged to 1,40,958 units in May 2025 compared to 1,17,142 units in May 2024--an increase of 20%.

Bajaj Auto's commercial vehicle sales dropped by 7% to 34,321 units last month but exports increased by 37% to 17,930 units in the same duration.

Overall, Bajaj Auto's sales, including domestic and export stood at 3,84,621 units in May 2025 up by 8% year-on-year.

Bajaj Auto's March quarter profit dropped by 10% in the fiscal year 2025. According to the Q4 earnings, Baja Auto's consolidated profit stood at Rs 1,801.85 crore compared to 2,011.43 crore in the same quarter in fiscal year 2024.

However, the revenue from operations increased by 9.4% to Rs 12,646.32 crore in Q4 FY24 versus Rs 11,554.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

In Q4FY25, Bajaj's EBITDA stood at Rs 2,451 crore, up 6 % YoY majorly due to favorable currency, cost reduction on the new Chetak platform, and higher discretionary spending notably on brand investments, and jigs/fixtures among others, the company said.

Bajaj's motorcycles, such as Pulsar, Avenger, and Dominar, among others, witnessed a subdued demand in the domestic market in the January-March quarter of 2025 despite the decisive pricing actions.

In contrast, the premium bikes business gained momentum in the same period, with Triumph volumes doubling to a new high of 12,000 units.

The electric 3-wheelers continued to drive the double-digit growth in commercial vehicle revenue in Q4 FY2025, led by the launch of Bajaj 'GoGo'.

Overall, Bajaj Motors FY25 profit declined by 5% to Rs 7,324.73 crore. Bajaj Auto Limited was 1.99% down on Monday, trading at Rs 8,432 in response to the de-growth in domestic auto sales in May 2025


First Published on Jun 2, 2025 12:09 PM

