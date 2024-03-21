comScore            

      Fixderma joins Delhi Capitals as associate sponsor for upcoming Tata IPL season

      As part of this partnership, the Fixderma logo will be on the lead arm of Delhi Capital jerseys, throughout the tournament.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2024 1:01 PM
      Additionally, viewers can anticipate the integration of Fixderma's Shadow Sunscreen range into various promotional activities.

      Fixderma has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals as Associate Sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), commencing March 22nd. This collaboration marks Fixderma's inaugural foray into cricket sponsorship.

      Shaily Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO of Fixderma, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Delhi Capitals, marking our first-ever association with cricket. This partnership not only underscores our aim to educate and empower individuals to prioritize sun protection as an essential aspect of their daily routine but also provides a unique platform to reach out to millions of cricket enthusiasts. We look forward to a successful partnership with Delhi Capitals and to showcasing our Shadow Sunscreen range to a wider audience.”

      Anurag Mehrotra Chairman  Fixderma, expressed his excitement as well, stating, "Being a cricket enthusiast and a player myself, this collaboration is a special one for many reasons. I am delighted that Fixderma is taking a step in the direction of associating with properties that have huge fan-following and engagement, thereby also building larger awareness and consideration for us as a brand in the coming times. 

      Sukhvinder Singh, Interim CEO of Delhi Capitals said "We are delighted to welcome Fixderma on board as Key Sponsor for this IPL season. Their commitment to skincare aligns perfectly with our team's ethos of prioritizing wellness and performance both on and off the field. We look forward to working closely with the Fixderma team to make this partnership a resounding success." 


      First Published on Mar 21, 2024 1:01 PM

