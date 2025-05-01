YouTube to invest Rs 850 crore into Indian creators: Neal Mohan

At the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, Neal Mohan, YouTube, CEO remarked, "The Prime Minister's visionary leadership has made India a beacon for creators around the world; this is evident in his own remarkable digital presence. With over 25 million subscribers on YouTube, the Prime Minister has the largest YouTube following of any head of government in the world. His vision extends to this one-of-a-kind event, which brings together Indian cultural heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and global leadership."

"Today, India isn’t just a world leader in film and music; it’s rapidly becoming what I’m excited to call a creator nation," Mohan declared.

"In the past year alone, over 100 million channels have uploaded content to YouTube from India. More than 15,000 Indian channels now have over 100 million subscribers. YouTube has empowered these creators and countless more to share their passions with the world, build loyal fan communities, and turn creativity into successful businesses," he emphasized.

"In just the last three years, YouTube has paid over ₹21,000 crore to creators, artists, and media companies across India," Mohan revealed.

Just a few days ago, on April 23, YouTube marked the 20th anniversary of the first video ever uploaded to YouTube. "It’s incredible to consider how much both the world and YouTube have changed in those two decades. What started as a site for grainy, unscripted videos is now a driving force of global culture—and I truly mean global," Mohan highlighted.

While addressing India’s future as a global entertainment powerhouse, Mohan said, "In the next two years, YouTube will invest over ₹850 crore to accelerate the growth of Indian creators, artists, and media companies. These aren’t just numbers; they represent real, tangible impact, opening countless career and business pathways for a new creative generation."