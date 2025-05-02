LinkedIn to share ad revenue with creators in bid to lure video advertisers

LinkedIn is set to share advertising revenue with content creators for the first time, capitalizing on a surge in video consumption on the platform. The Microsoft-owned professional networking site announced this move aims to boost user engagement and attract more lucrative video advertisers, as per reports.

This initiative opens up monetization opportunities for business thought leaders, similar to how influencers on platforms like YouTube have built substantial businesses. Matthew Derella, LinkedIn's vice president of marketing solutions, highlighted the rise of the "B2B creator" and the desire of chief marketing officers to connect with influential voices in the business world.

The decision follows the debut of a TikTok-like full-screen video feed earlier this year. LinkedIn reported a significant 36% year-over-year increase in video viewership. In June, the platform launched BrandLink, a system that places ads alongside video content from news publishers like Bloomberg, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal, who then receive a portion of the ad revenue.

Initially, LinkedIn will share ad revenue with 30 business-to-business creators, including prominent figures like podcaster Guy Raz and Steven Bartlett, host of Diary of a CEO. Adweek, Conde Nast, The Washington Post, and ten other publishers will also participate in BrandLink.

While the specific revenue-sharing percentage remains undisclosed, LinkedIn previously offered news publishers around half of the generated ad revenue and has since reportedly doubled the total payout to them. Marketers will also have the option to sponsor posts from LinkedIn creators through "Thought Leader Ads," which appear as regular posts but reach a wider audience.