Fortune's new campaign directed by Piyush Pandey brings back fond memories of home-cooked meals

The campaign is crafted by Ogilvy India and directed by Piyush Pandey.

Feb 27, 2024 5:35 PM
Adani Wilmar also joined hands with the iconic Mumbai Dabbawala Association for World Protein Day to distribute packs of Fortune Soya Chunks.

Adani Wilmar has unveiled its latest brand campaign for Fortune, its flagship edible oil brand, titled 'Ghar Ka Khana Ghar ka khana hota hai'.

Crafted by Ogilvy India and directed by Piyush Pandey, the campaign's narrative unfolds in a restaurant setting. As patrons peruse the menu, a simple mention of 'bharwa baingan’ (stuffed brinjal) triggers a flood of memories for one diner, transporting him back to his mother's kitchen. Capturing the sights, sounds, and scents of home-cooked dishes, the protagonist recalls the sensory journey of preparing a meal with Fortune Soya Health Oil and Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard.

Mukesh Mishra, Vice President–Sales & Marketing, Adani Wilmar stated, “We want to encourage individuals to rediscover the joy of making and eating handmade meals, thereby strengthening ties with their loved ones. At Fortune, we believe that home cooking is more than just preparing a meal; it's a sensory experience.."

Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor at Ogilvy India, adds, "Fortune has consistently celebrated the joys of eating at home with its message - 'Ghar ka khana, ghar ka khana hota hain'. We decided to take that thought to the next level by setting the narrative about home-cooked food in a restaurant... We anticipate that the phrase, 'Ghar ka khana, ghar ka khana hota hain' will catch on in a big way and stay in people’s minds for years to come.”

Adani Wilmar, also joined hands with the iconic Mumbai Dabbawala Association for World Protein Day to distribute packs of Fortune Soya Chunks. This initiative aimed to promote protein-rich diets and reinforce the brand message of ‘Ghar Ka Khana Ghar Ka Khana Hota Hai’.

Mumbaikars were pleasantly surprised when their lunchboxes, delivered by the efficient Mumbai Dabbawalas, contained a pack of Fortune Soya Chunks. This move not only raised awareness about the importance of protein but also emphasized the convenience and nutritional value of incorporating soya chunks into daily meals.

Fortune Soya's collaboration with the Mumbai Dabbawalas went beyond just distribution. Each Dabbawala was provided with Fortune Soya t-shirts and informative leaflets attached to the tiffin boxes, educating consumers about the benefits of protein-rich foods. As a token of appreciation, the dabbawalas also received packs of Fortune Soya Chunks, inspiring them to prioritize their own health.


First Published on Feb 27, 2024 5:35 PM

