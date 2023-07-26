comScore

Quantum Brief

G-SHOCK India ropes in Wieden & Kennedy India as its creative agency on record

In a press note, the brand stated that they picked Wieden & Kennedy as its creative partner because of their understanding of the Indian market, combined with their ability to craft compelling brand narratives.

By  Storyboard18Jul 26, 2023 5:35 PM
G-SHOCK India ropes in Wieden & Kennedy India as its creative agency on record
Wieden+Kennedy is an independent global creative company with offices in Amsterdam, Delhi, London, Mexico, Mumbai, New York City, Portland, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Tokyo. (Representative Image: Nick Fewings via Unsplash)

Global watch brand, G-SHOCK, in India has appointed Wieden & Kennedy India as its creative agency on record. In a press note, the brand stated that they picked Wieden & Kennedy as its creative partner because of their understanding of the Indian market, combined with their ability to craft compelling brand narratives.

Commenting on the development, Hideki Imai, managing director, Casio India, said, "We are delighted to join forces with Wieden & Kennedy India as our Creative Agency on Record." "Their creative prowess and strategic insights make them the ideal partner to help us connect with our Indian consumers in meaningful ways. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to further strengthen G-SHOCK's position as the go-to brand for individuals seeking unmatched toughness and style."

"At W+K, we try to design work that makes cultural inroads for our brands, making them an organic part of consumer conversations. A cult brand like G-Shock was built for this kind of work and we can't wait to get started!" said Shreekant, head of Delhi Office at Wieden & Kennedy India.

Wieden+Kennedy is an independent global creative company with offices in Amsterdam, Delhi, London, Mexico, Mumbai, New York City, Portland, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Tokyo.


Tags
First Published on Jul 26, 2023 5:35 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

MIB urges private satellite TV Channels to fulfill public service broadcasting duties

MIB urges private satellite TV Channels to fulfill public service broadcasting duties

Quantum Brief

Myntra to cut 50 jobs as part of restructuring as it shifts focus on private labels strategy

Myntra to cut 50 jobs as part of restructuring as it shifts focus on private labels strategy

Quantum Brief

Apple releases new ad film as part of its 'Underdogs' series

Apple releases new ad film as part of its 'Underdogs' series

Quantum Brief

Video gaming firms urge PMO for distinct recognition, separate from RMG, Fantasy Sports

Video gaming firms urge PMO for distinct recognition, separate from RMG, Fantasy Sports

Quantum Brief

JioCinema brings back Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest with MRF as title sponsor

JioCinema brings back Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest with MRF as title sponsor

Quantum Brief

Indian space industry may touch $100 bn by 2040: Report

Indian space industry may touch $100 bn by 2040: Report

Quantum Brief

DD Network to telecast limited-overs leg of India tour of West Indies in multiple languages

DD Network to telecast limited-overs leg of India tour of West Indies in multiple languages