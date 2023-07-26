G-SHOCK India ropes in Wieden & Kennedy India as its creative agency on record

Global watch brand, G-SHOCK, in India has appointed Wieden & Kennedy India as its creative agency on record. In a press note, the brand stated that they picked Wieden & Kennedy as its creative partner because of their understanding of the Indian market, combined with their ability to craft compelling brand narratives.

Commenting on the development, Hideki Imai, managing director, Casio India, said, "We are delighted to join forces with Wieden & Kennedy India as our Creative Agency on Record." "Their creative prowess and strategic insights make them the ideal partner to help us connect with our Indian consumers in meaningful ways. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to further strengthen G-SHOCK's position as the go-to brand for individuals seeking unmatched toughness and style."

"At W+K, we try to design work that makes cultural inroads for our brands, making them an organic part of consumer conversations. A cult brand like G-Shock was built for this kind of work and we can't wait to get started!" said Shreekant, head of Delhi Office at Wieden & Kennedy India.