Bombay HC upholds stay on 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar' movie release

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday declined to vacate the interim stay on the release of the film 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar,' citing a clear prima facie violation of Johar's personality and publicity right, according to media reports.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice MS Karnik upheld the earlier order passed by Justice RI Chagla in June 2024, which had restrained the film's producers from using Johar's name in the title or promotional content.

The Court dismissed an appeal by the filmmakers—IndiaPride Advisory, writer Sanjay singh, and director Bablu Singh—who had sought to overturn the interim injunction and proceed with the film's release.

The controversy erupted after Johar moved the Court last year, arguing that the film's title was deliberately crafted to capitalise on his celebrity status, the report added.

The Court had then sided with Johar, stating that the combination of the words "Karan", "Johar", and "Director" could easily mislead the public into believing that the filmmaker was involved in the project.

The filmmakers had later requested permission to release the movie with a revised title, but the Division Bench directed them to approach the single judge for such modifications.