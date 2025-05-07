            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • bombay-hc-upholds-stay-on-shaadi-ke-director-karan-aur-johar-movie-release-64852

Bombay HC upholds stay on 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar' movie release

The Court held that the film's title misleads the public into believing filmmaker Karan Johar is associated with the project, despite no such connection.

By  Storyboard18May 7, 2025 2:05 PM
Bombay HC upholds stay on 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar' movie release
The controversy erupted after Johar moved the Court last year, arguing that the film's title was deliberately crafted to capitalise on his celebrity status, the report added. (Image credit: Koimoi)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday declined to vacate the interim stay on the release of the film 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar,' citing a clear prima facie violation of Johar's personality and publicity right, according to media reports.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice MS Karnik upheld the earlier order passed by Justice RI Chagla in June 2024, which had restrained the film's producers from using Johar's name in the title or promotional content.

The Court dismissed an appeal by the filmmakers—IndiaPride Advisory, writer Sanjay singh, and director Bablu Singh—who had sought to overturn the interim injunction and proceed with the film's release.

The controversy erupted after Johar moved the Court last year, arguing that the film's title was deliberately crafted to capitalise on his celebrity status, the report added.

The Court had then sided with Johar, stating that the combination of the words "Karan", "Johar", and "Director" could easily mislead the public into believing that the filmmaker was involved in the project.

The filmmakers had later requested permission to release the movie with a revised title, but the Division Bench directed them to approach the single judge for such modifications.

On March 7 this year, the single-judge bench reaffirmed the interim stay, criticising the producers' proposed workaround—replacing the phrase "Karan Johar" with "Karan aur Johar" in the film's dialogues—as insufficient. The judge also pointed out that the filmmakers were evidently trying to "ride upon the goodwill and reputation" of Johar.


Tags
First Published on May 7, 2025 2:03 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

KFC India operator Sapphire Foods consolidated profit plunges by 67.8% to Rs 16.7 crore in FY25

KFC India operator Sapphire Foods consolidated profit plunges by 67.8% to Rs 16.7 crore in FY25

Brand Marketing

Virat Kohli's 'accidental' like boosts Avneet Kaur's followers count to 31.8 mn, brand value soars by 30%

Virat Kohli's 'accidental' like boosts Avneet Kaur's followers count to 31.8 mn, brand value soars by 30%

Brand Marketing

Govt must carefully consider regulatory changes in Music industry: Spotify's Dustee Jenkins

Govt must carefully consider regulatory changes in Music industry: Spotify's Dustee Jenkins

How it Works

Global trade just got a twist of lime: India-UK ink landmark deal, cut whisky and gin tariffs down to 10%

Global trade just got a twist of lime: India-UK ink landmark deal, cut whisky and gin tariffs down to 10%

Brand Makers

BSC's Shantanu Deshpande on betting big on "Make in India" for sustainable grooming's future

BSC's Shantanu Deshpande on betting big on "Make in India" for sustainable grooming's future

Brand Marketing

How Hyundai's Santro became India's beloved 'Tall Boy' hatchback

How Hyundai's Santro became India's beloved 'Tall Boy' hatchback

Brand Marketing

Paytm narrows losses by 52.2% in FY25, cuts ad spend by to Rs 659 crore

Paytm narrows losses by 52.2% in FY25, cuts ad spend by to Rs 659 crore