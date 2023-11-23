Godrej ‘sachetising’ the frozen meats category with a new launch

Godrej Yummiez launches a frozen foods product in sachet form. This sachetisation of frozen foods will democratize frozen foods by making them affordable and accessible for everyone, the company states, adding that it is expected to increase consumption of frozen foods amongst masses not only in metropolitan areas but also in Tier II cities and towns.

The frozen foods category in India currently has a penetration rate of less than 5%, indicating ample room for expansion. Traditionally, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian frozen foods have been priced between INR 170 and INR 300. To stimulate category growth and reach a wider audience in various cities and demographics, it is crucial to make these products more accessible by offering them at more affordable price points.

Abhay Parnerkar, CEO, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, says, "As one of India’s trusted frozen food brands, Godrej Yummiez has pioneered sachetisation in frozen foods making them accessible for everyone. Pricing has been a significant hurdle for consumers when it comes to adoption of frozen foods, and we have significantly lowered the range start buying price by 80% with INR 30 chicken sausage. This empowers individuals to purchase frozen foods based on their consumption preferences and moods without the hassle of storing or freezing in larger quantities.”

He further adds, “Our new chicken sausage aligns well with budget-conscious consumers, also making it a suitable choice for the evolving tier 2 markets. The product is relevant for everyone right from households to outstation students, bachelors and so on. our strategic partnerships with PVR Inox will help raise awareness about this new format and tap into a diverse audience.”