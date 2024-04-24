            

      Google postpones third-party cookie removal from Chrome until early 2025

      Google cites ongoing talks with regulators and industry testing needs for pushing back phase-out originally planned for 2020. This offers businesses more time to adapt online advertising strategies.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 24, 2024 9:52 AM
      Google postpones third-party cookie removal from Chrome until early 2025
      Chrome will deprecate 1 percent of third party cookies in Q1 2024, and work closely with the CMA before taking further steps to expand deprecation.(Representative Image: Lauren Edvalson via Unsplash)

      Google delays phasing out tracking cookies in Chrome again. Originally planned for 2020, the company cites ongoing discussions with regulators and the need for industry testing. To address these concerns, Google delays the removal of third-party cookies from Chrome until at least early 2025. This gives regulators more time to review the impact and allows businesses to adapt their online advertising strategies.

      “We recognize that there are ongoing challenges related to reconciling divergent feedback from the industry, regulators and developers, and will continue to engage closely with the entire ecosystem. It's also critical that the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) has sufficient time to review all evidence including results from industry tests, which the CMA has asked market participants to provide by the end of June. Given both of these significant considerations, we will not complete third-party cookie deprecation during the second half of Q4,” they said in a blog post.

      The blogpost also mentions the company’s intent to conclude that process this year.

      "Assuming we can reach an agreement, we envision proceeding with third-party cookie deprecation starting early next year,” they said in the post.

      The Internet major is seeking feedback on the Chrome-facilitated testing plans along with tracking issues from initial third-party cookie deprecation.

      “If you rely on third-party cookie data for site functionality, you can now report site issues resulting from third-party cookie deprecation in the public issue tracker,” they said.

      Additionally, Chrome will deprecate 1 percent of third party cookies in Q1 2024, and work closely with the CMA before taking further steps to expand deprecation.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 24, 2024 9:52 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      HUL ad spends rise in Q4 to hit Rs 1616 crore

      HUL ad spends rise in Q4 to hit Rs 1616 crore

      Brand Marketing

      Bank of Baroda rolls out 'PehchaanCon 3.0 Banking Fraud' awareness campaign featuring actor Kunaal Roy Kapur

      Bank of Baroda rolls out 'PehchaanCon 3.0 Banking Fraud' awareness campaign featuring actor Kunaal Roy Kapur

      Advertising

      Greenpanel launches IPL campaign crafted by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

      Greenpanel launches IPL campaign crafted by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

      Advertising

      Farmley launches ‘We Don't Have An IPL Campaign'

      Farmley launches ‘We Don't Have An IPL Campaign'

      Advertising

      Shahid Kapoor reveals the mystery friend behind his travel itinerary

      Shahid Kapoor reveals the mystery friend behind his travel itinerary

      Advertising

      Goafest 2024 unveils the festival theme 'The Age of Adaptability'

      Goafest 2024 unveils the festival theme 'The Age of Adaptability'

      Advertising

      Ayushmann Khurrana on partnering with Amazon Pay for 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way'

      Ayushmann Khurrana on partnering with Amazon Pay for 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way'