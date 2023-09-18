comScore

Grapes bags the digital mandate of Siyaram's

As part of the mandate, Grapes will be handling the brand’s end-to-end digital strategy and digital marketing needs. It will include both creative and media responsibilities.

By  Storyboard18Sep 18, 2023 12:34 PM
Grapes bags the digital mandate of Siyaram's
The agency will also be managing Siyaram’s owned media platforms like the brand’s website and social media platforms, in addition to providing SEO services. (Representative Image: Marc A via Unsplash)

Grapes, an integrated communications agency, has won the digital mandate for Siyaram’s, a name in the Indian fabric and garment manufacturing industry. The mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch and the account will be serviced by the agency’s Mumbai office.

As part of the mandate, Grapes will be handling the brand’s end-to-end digital strategy and digital marketing needs. It will include both creative and media responsibilities. The agency will also be managing Siyaram’s owned media platforms like the brand’s website and social media platforms, in addition to providing search engine optimisation (SEO) services. The partnership aims to leverage the extent of digital tools and techniques to enhance the brand’s visibility, engagement with a wider audience, and amplify their digital footprint.

N Gangadhar, vice president – marketing, Siyaram Silk Mills, shared his perspective, "We deeply understand men’s clothing needs and have made it our mission to deliver products and an experience that resonates with the modern gentleman. We have always believed in being at the cutting edge of innovation and technology, and this new partnership with Grapes is a step in that direction. Strengthening our digital presence opens up new and exciting avenues to engage with our customers. We are confident that this partnership will be significant in our journey of transformation."

Commenting on the partnership, Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Grapes expressed, “Siyaram’s has a rich legacy and a profound understanding of the textile industry, and we are thrilled to partner with a brand synonymous with high fashion in India and across the globe. Our team is geared up to work hand-in-hand with Siyaram’s to shape the future of their online visibility and redefine their digital narrative through a targeted, relevant and consistent communication strategy."


