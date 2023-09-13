comScore

Quantum Brief

Grey Group and Birla White rope in Vicky Kaushal for new campaign

The campaign titled ‘Birla White Ka White Cement Advantage’ focuses on the benefits of white cement in building a home.

By  Storyboard18Sep 13, 2023 1:48 PM
Grey Group and Birla White rope in Vicky Kaushal for new campaign
Stills from the ad

GREY Group India and Birla White launch a new brand campaign in both mainline and digital. The TVC campaign created and conceptualized by the GREY group and Birla White, features the Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

The campaign titled ‘Birla White Ka White Cement Advantage’ focuses on the benefits of white cement in building a home. The brand’s vision is to elevate the quality of every Indian home with the use of white cement in all its products.

Abhijeet Kumar, vice president, Marketing said, “At Birla White, we pride ourselves in our products which have the innovation of WHITE CEMENT and that’s where our biggest campaign ‘White Cement Ka Advantage’ originates from. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal as our brand ambassador, a genuine embodiment of multifaceted talent, mirroring the essence of Birla White, thus forging an ideal partnership. We envision Birla White to reach new heights with Vicky Kaushal while educating our audience about the advantage that white cement provides in building a home. To put it in a few words… This isn't just a campaign; it's our brand's symphony of growth and authenticity.”

Vivek Bhambhani, group executive creative director, Mumbai & Delhi said, “Right from the start, Birla White has capitalized on the uniqueness of White Cement across its product portfolio. We wanted to capture the innovation it adds and its many advantages and hence the campaign thought of – Birla White ka White Cement Advantage. One that positions White Cement as the new benchmark ingredient for construction material. In choosing our brand ambassador, we sought more than just a celebrity. Vicky Kaushal's widespread appeal and undeniable charisma made him the perfect spokesperson to narrate our story.


Tags
First Published on Sep 13, 2023 1:48 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Apple event: Take a look at Tim Cook’s cameo in Apple’s latest ad

Apple event: Take a look at Tim Cook’s cameo in Apple’s latest ad

Quantum Brief

The Minimalist wins the creative mandate for Movin

The Minimalist wins the creative mandate for Movin

Quantum Brief

Netcore Cloud rolls out $1 million accelerator program for Indian D2C startups

Netcore Cloud rolls out $1 million accelerator program for Indian D2C startups

Quantum Brief

#BlastFromThePast: Pine Lab’s Nikhil Narayanan picks his all-time favourite ads

#BlastFromThePast: Pine Lab’s Nikhil Narayanan picks his all-time favourite ads

Quantum Brief

WPP's CEO Mark Read: When the hype around AI declines, that's when we still need to invest

WPP's CEO Mark Read: When the hype around AI declines, that's when we still need to invest

Quantum Brief

Etihad Airways ropes Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Etihad Airways ropes Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Gatorade ropes in Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

Gatorade ropes in Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador