Grey Group and Birla White rope in Vicky Kaushal for new campaign

GREY Group India and Birla White launch a new brand campaign in both mainline and digital. The TVC campaign created and conceptualized by the GREY group and Birla White, features the Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

The campaign titled ‘Birla White Ka White Cement Advantage’ focuses on the benefits of white cement in building a home. The brand’s vision is to elevate the quality of every Indian home with the use of white cement in all its products.

Abhijeet Kumar, vice president, Marketing said, “At Birla White, we pride ourselves in our products which have the innovation of WHITE CEMENT and that’s where our biggest campaign ‘White Cement Ka Advantage’ originates from. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal as our brand ambassador, a genuine embodiment of multifaceted talent, mirroring the essence of Birla White, thus forging an ideal partnership. We envision Birla White to reach new heights with Vicky Kaushal while educating our audience about the advantage that white cement provides in building a home. To put it in a few words… This isn't just a campaign; it's our brand's symphony of growth and authenticity.”