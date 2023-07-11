Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Portable Document Format or popularly known as PDF needs no particular introduction. Adobe-owned PDF is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an advertising campaign. The two spots are available in 30 and 60-second versions. These ads are currently running on Adobe’s website and social channels, including YouTube. The brand's in-house team developed the initiative with production studio Ladybug.

American comedian Hasan Minhaj was roped in to star in these ads. In the first ad, Minhaj is seen in a conversation about being a part of Adobe's ad. What adds a tinge of hilarity to the campaign is that Minhaj is unaware that he is already a part of the ad shoot.