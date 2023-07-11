comScore

Quantum Brief

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Two ad spots were released by the software giant to celebrate PDF’s 30th anniversary.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2023 3:23 PM
Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF
In the second spot, Hasan Minhaj is seen talking to people about the importance of Acrobat and liberating them from the hassle of using paper and switching to the software. (Still from the ad)

Portable Document Format or popularly known as PDF needs no particular introduction. Adobe-owned PDF is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an advertising campaign. The two spots are available in 30 and 60-second versions. These ads are currently running on Adobe’s website and social channels, including YouTube. The brand's in-house team developed the initiative with production studio Ladybug.

American comedian Hasan Minhaj was roped in to star in these ads. In the first ad, Minhaj is seen in a conversation about being a part of Adobe's ad. What adds a tinge of hilarity to the campaign is that Minhaj is unaware that he is already a part of the ad shoot.

In the second spot, Minhaj is seen talking to people about the importance of Acrobat and liberating them from the hassle of using paper and switching to the software. What happens next will make you chuckle.


Tags
First Published on Jul 11, 2023 3:23 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Quantum Brief

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Quantum Brief

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Quantum Brief

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

Quantum Brief

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Quantum Brief

Domino’s burning pizza slice billboard stunt: original or inspired?

Domino’s burning pizza slice billboard stunt: original or inspired?