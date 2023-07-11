Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Portable Document Format or popularly known as PDF needs no particular introduction. Adobe-owned PDF is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an advertising campaign. The two spots are available in 30 and 60-second versions. These ads are currently running on Adobe’s website and social channels, including YouTube. The brand's in-house team developed the initiative with production studio Ladybug.
American comedian Hasan Minhaj was roped in to star in these ads. In the first ad, Minhaj is seen in a conversation about being a part of Adobe's ad. What adds a tinge of hilarity to the campaign is that Minhaj is unaware that he is already a part of the ad shoot.
In the second spot, Minhaj is seen talking to people about the importance of Acrobat and liberating them from the hassle of using paper and switching to the software. What happens next will make you chuckle.