Havas Media bags inDrive’s integrated media mandate

Havas Media Network India, the specialised media arm of Havas India, has been awarded the integrated media mandate for inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform. Following a rigorous global multi-market, multi-agency pitch, wherein India was identified as one of the key market hubs, Havas Media Network India emerged as the agency of choice on the back of its robust strategic planning and innovation.

Under the strategic leadership of Harbir Singh Rai, president-North, the agency’s Gurugram office will oversee the inDrive mandate. Their responsibilities will include driving the brand's offline (OOH, Radio, Print, TV) and online media strategies, where the aim is to enhance public awareness and visibility.

Avik Karmakar, GTM Manager - South Asia, inDrive said, "According to a study conducted by the sensor power data, inDrive is the second-largest ridesharing app in the world by downloads, which demonstrates that the market is receptive to newer and more convenient options. That's where we come in. We are excited to work with Havas Media Network India and are looking forward to a successful collaboration, combining our vision of being a company that is focused on people, performance and purpose with Havas’ extensive experience and market expertise."

Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer, Havas Media Network India, said, "At Havas Media Network India, we believe in building meaningful connections and driving tangible results for our clients. We understand their needs and challenges and, combined with our extensive capabilities, we will strive to deliver business growth for inDrive. We are proud to be associated with a brand like inDrive that is driven by a commitment to doing good for society through fair practices and transparency."