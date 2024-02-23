comScore            

HDFC Bank onboards Interbrand for a brand valuation exercise

This is the second BFSI Sector Brand Valuation engagement for Interbrand in 2024.

By  Storyboard18Feb 23, 2024 12:15 PM
Interbrand, a brand consultancy firm, has been engaged by HDFC Bank, banking and financial services firm, for a comprehensive Brand Valuation exercise covering the bank as well as the subsidiaries.

This would lead to financial as well as strategic applications over the coming years. This is the second BFSI Sector Brand Valuation engagement for Interbrand in 2024.

Ashish Morone, senior vice president and head - brand, marketing communications and retail marketing, HDFC Bank said, "Engaging with Interbrand for our brand valuation exercise was a strategic decision for HDFC Bank. In a dynamic and competitive financial landscape, understanding and quantifying our brand value is crucial. Interbrand's reputation as a pioneer in brand valuation and their global best practices align seamlessly with our commitment to excellence. We look forward to leveraging the insights derived from this collaboration to fortify our brand position and drive sustained growth across our organization and subsidiaries."

Ashish Mishra, chief executive officer, Interbrand, India and South Asia, said "Brands create Value and Brand Strategy is Business Strategy brought to life. Interbrand has been both a pioneer as well an advocate of this foundational principle of branding. Our Brand Economics practice is built on a Value-based approach for building strategies and experiences with applications ranging from clarifying strategic brand architectures to M&A due diligences and branding frameworks to building a business case for investing into brands and more. We feel privileged to have deployed many of our global best practices for the Best Indian Brands. Most of all for our current Brand Valuation job for one of the most valuable Indian Brands HDFC Bank.”


