HDFC Bank onboards Interbrand for a brand valuation exercise

Interbrand, a brand consultancy firm, has been engaged by HDFC Bank, banking and financial services firm, for a comprehensive Brand Valuation exercise covering the bank as well as the subsidiaries.

This would lead to financial as well as strategic applications over the coming years. This is the second BFSI Sector Brand Valuation engagement for Interbrand in 2024.

Ashish Morone, senior vice president and head - brand, marketing communications and retail marketing, HDFC Bank said, "Engaging with Interbrand for our brand valuation exercise was a strategic decision for HDFC Bank. In a dynamic and competitive financial landscape, understanding and quantifying our brand value is crucial. Interbrand's reputation as a pioneer in brand valuation and their global best practices align seamlessly with our commitment to excellence. We look forward to leveraging the insights derived from this collaboration to fortify our brand position and drive sustained growth across our organization and subsidiaries."