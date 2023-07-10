HDFC ERGO makes BBH India as its creative agency

HDFC ERGO General Insurance, one of the leading private sector general insurance companies in India, has appointed BBH India as its Agency on Record (AOR) for creative developments in a multi-agency pitch. As a part of this partnership, BBH India will strategise to deliver the brand promise of the company. The agency will also be responsible for with building awareness about the company’s products and services among its customers and stakeholders, with creative renditions across various communication channels.

Commenting on development, Parthanil Ghosh, president - Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, said, "Aligned with the regulator’s vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’, and riding on the philosophy of ‘Customer First’ HDFC ERGO has embarked upon a paradigm shift from market share to mind share approach. We believe the expertise and experience of BBH will aid us to deliver the brand promise to our customers and help in positioning ourselves as an organisation, which is backed by 20+ years of lineage and has an adaptive approach to leverage technology for integrating innovative processes to provide superior experience to our customers.”