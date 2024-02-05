HDFC Life’s new campaign urges parents to believe in their child

HDFC Life has launched a new brand campaign that inspires parents to believe in their children’s abilities and strategically prepare for their future. In the backdrop of India’s rapidly changing digital landscape and the adoption of the same by Gen Z, the parents are urged to adjust to the evolving habits of the younger generation.

The ad film presents the story of a seemingly preoccupied young boy whose father owns a carpet business. The business however, was unable to generate the necessary profit. After seeing his father struggle to achieve success in business, the boy curates a plan and shares his father’s story on social media. His elaborate videos about the carpet store highlighted the history of carpet making, and ended up attracting more customers. This thoughtful move of the young boy left his parents overwhelmed and filled with a sense of pride.

The campaign highlights the importance of parental guidance to overcome difficulties encountered by the child and financial support for the Gen Z who are growing up in the digital age, who are risk-takers and the need for parents to offer these assets to help them pursue their aspirations.

Commenting on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, chief marketing officer and group head, strategy- HDFC Life Said, “Today's young generation is far more adept at dealing with the fast-evolving world around us. In this scenario, it becomes necessary for parents to have faith in their children’s capabilities and be adequately financially prepared to support their children with the education that would enable them to chart their success stories.”

Speaking further, Rajdeepak Das, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe – South Asia, chairman, Leo Burnett – South Asia said “Often today’s generation is underestimated and misunderstood because of their different approach to life. Our film takes one such example and shows how a son surprises his parents with his thoughtful gesture of using technology as the driving force in helping their business grow. And as parents the best support we can offer the next generation is ensuring their future, so that their ideas can soar.”