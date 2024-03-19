Hero FinCorp enters multi-year partnership with Delhi Capitals IPL team

Hero FinCorp has announced its multi-year partnership with the Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League (IPL) Team.

The partnership announcement follows the unveiling of Hero FinCorp's new brand identity, which was revealed a few days earlier.

By joining forces with Delhi Capitals, we believe that Hero FinCorp will have a broader and more profound market outreach among its vast audience of fans, followers, and IPL enthusiasts. This partnership signifies not only a strategic alliance but also a shared commitment to fostering growth, engagement, and success in the cricketing landscape and beyond.

Abhimanyu Munjal, Jt. Managing Director & CEO of Hero FinCorp, expressed, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Delhi Capitals IPL team, as we believe they embody the same ethos as Hero FinCorp. Both entities share a spirit of unwavering self-belief; committed to unlocking new opportunities and demonstrating the 'Confidence to Make it Happen'. Through this multi-year collaboration, Hero FinCorp aims to extend its reach to millions of Delhi Capitals fans and cricket enthusiasts. Our goal is to empower them with our robust portfolio of financial solutions, furthering our mission to enable Aspiring Indians to turn their dreams into reality.”

Parth Jindal, Chairman & Co-Owner, Delhi Capitals, said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Hero FinCorp as our Principal Partners for a multi-year association. Delhi Capitals has always strived for excellence both on and off the field, and we believe that this collaboration with Hero FinCorp further strengthens our commitment to delivering top-notch experiences for our fans and stakeholders. Together, we aim to embark on an exciting journey that will not only elevate the stature of our franchise but also create lasting memories for cricket enthusiasts worldwide."

Team Co-Owner, Kiran Kumar Grandhi added "We are delighted to welcome Hero FinCorp as our Principal Partner for our multi-year association. Their reputation for innovation and excellence aligns seamlessly with our vision for Delhi Capitals. With Hero FinCorp by our side, we look forward to achieving new milestones and making significant contributions to the world of cricket."